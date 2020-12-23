Your first look at the SMTV Live reunion special is here

Ant and Dec have shared the first clip from the upcoming SMTV Live reunion special – check it out below.

The pair will be reuniting with Cat Deeley, with whom they presented the Saturday morning show from 1998 to 2003.

“We’ve popped a little SM:TV in your stocking that we think yule like… back on the same slot as when it started twenty two years ago!” Ant and Dec wrote on Instagram.

“Set your alarms, Boxing Day at 9:25am on @itv you’d be absolutely loopy bonkers to miss it.”

Cat Deeley shared the first image, which you can see above, in September on her own Instagram account.

Describing the reunion show, Cat Deeley previously told Chris Moyles on Radio X: “We have filmed a documentary. It’s going to be aired at the end of the year. We went back to the studio where we did it. They rebuilt the set. We all cried.

“I walked in and they were doing their interview and Dec was crying and I was like, ‘Ok you’re crying!’ and then at the end of my interview I was like [sobs] ‘Waaah!’.”

She added: “We all have a bit of a cry, we take the mickey out of each other, it’s very, very, very cute. I actually got a text message from Ant yesterday saying he’s seen the first cut and they cried watching it too.”

“So hopefully there wasn’t too much of the first show in it otherwise he would be crying at how appallingly bad we were – we were rubbish!”

The SMTV Live special will air at 9:25AM on ITV, on Boxing Day.