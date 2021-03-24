‘We Are Lady Parts’ first look: Channel 4 comedy about a Muslim punk band

Channel 4 has released the first look at We Are Lady Parts, a new comedy series.

The show, written, created and directed by Nida Manzoor, follows a Muslim female punk band on the search for a lead guitarist.

We Are Lady Parts has been described as “at once an unapologetically bold comedy and a joyful celebration of the richness and diversity found in contemporary London, whilst also an exploration on the fundamental questions of life: Who am I? Where and with whom do I belong?.

“But ultimately it’s about funny women with real agency, forging their own lives and identities in a world determined to do it for them.”

Check out a first look at We Are Lady Parts here:

They’re the best punk band you’ve never heard of. 🤘 Here’s your first look at We Are Lady Parts, coming soon to Peacock. pic.twitter.com/SBbfS3gFnL — Peacock (@peacockTV) March 24, 2021

Manzoor has drawn on her own experiences and has focused the story on the cultural collectives and artists in London, while casting a number of emerging actors.

Anjana Vasan will be leading the cast as microbiology PhD student Amina Hussain, who becomes the band’s lead guitarist, alongside Sarah Kameela Impey as the frontwoman of Lady Parts, Saira.

Zaqi Ismail, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse and Aiysha Hart also make up the ensemble cast.

We Are Lady Parts will feature a number of original punk songs and cover tracks, adapted by Nida alongside Shez Manzoor, Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin.

The series will be airing on Peacock in the US. There is no release date confirmed yet, stay tuned for updates as they come in.