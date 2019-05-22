Here’s your first look at the final season of ‘Orange Is The New Black’

The Netflix prison drama will return for the last time later this year

Netflix have announced the premiere date for the final season of Orange Is The New Black and shared a first look at the last episodes.

The prison drama will follow Piper (Taylor Schilling) as she settles into life on the outside, Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore) as she begins her new life sentence, and the other women who are still incarcerated.

The hit show will return for the final time on July 26, Netflix has confirmed. A handful of production stills from the upcoming episodes have also been shared, showing Piper on the streets of New York, Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) appearing to take a test, and more. You can see some of them below now.

A teaser video featuring some of the cast, including Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, and Schilling, singing Regina Spektor’s ‘You’ve Got Time’ – the show’s theme tune – has also been shared. Watch it below.

Orange Is The New Black premiered in 2013 and has won four Emmys from 19 nominations. It has also been nominated for six Golden Globe awards. Based on the memoirs of Piper Kerman, the show was created by Jenji Kohan and has regularly ranked as one of Netflix’s most-watched original series.

Netflix confirmed that season seven would be the show’s final run last year. In a video posted to Twitter, the cast shared the news with fans. “I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original, and controversial series of this decade,” said Kate Mulgrew, who plays Galina “Red” Reznikov.

“I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together,” added Uzo Aduba, aka the show’s Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren.