Here’s the first look at Macaulay Culkin’s “insane” ‘American Horror Story’ character

American Horror Story has shared a first look at Macaulay Culkin’s character for season 10 – check out the post below.

Details of Culkin’s “insane part” in the anthology horror series were revealed last year by AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy, who explained he’d been attracted to “the older, more recent stuff that [the actor] did”.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (March 10), Murphy shared an on-set image of Culkin in character along with the caption: “Something wicked this way comes. American Horror Story Season Ten.”

Culkin, who’s sporting a buzzcut and fur coat, is seen standing on a beach arm-in-arm with AHS actor Leslie Grossman – signalling a potential relationship between the pair. You can see the photograph below.

Back in November, Murphy shared the official poster for American Horror Story season 10. It depicted the tongue of a sharp-toothed character being tattooed with “AHS10”.

Speaking about Culkin’s role last summer, Murphy explained: “So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said ok. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch’.

“And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play’. So, he signed up right then and there.”

American Horror Story season 10 is also set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock. A release date is not yet known.