Netflix have shared a first look at their new show The Letter For The King.

The upcoming fantasy drama concerns a young knight who finds himself thrust into a magical prophecy.

The show’s fantasy setting and storyline sees Netflix trying to emulate the success of HBO’s Game Of Thrones, in a similar way as what they’re beginning to do with The Witcher.

The first look photos of The Letter For The King show significantly similarities to the era and costuming of Game of Thrones. See them below.

The Letter For The King, an adaptation of the book of the same name by Tonke Dragt, is set to feature His Dark Materials actor Amir Wilson in the lead role as the knight Tiuri, while Lord Of The Rings’ David Wenham will play Sir Tiuri the Valiant.

They’re joined by the likes of Omid Djalili as Sir Fantumar, Ruby Serkis as Lavinia and Peter Ferdinando as Jaro.

A synopsis for the show reads: “The Letter For The King is the story of a ruthless prince who threatens to cast the world into darkness, when a young knight in training named Tiuri embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king.

“Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the centre of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight – and a true leader.”

There’s no firm release date yet for the show, but it’s said to be “coming soon” to Netflix.

The Witcher, meanwhile, has recently been renewed for its second series. In a review of the first edition, NME’s Alex Flood called it a “bloodthirsty, sex-obsessed fantasy to fill the ‘Game Of Thrones’-sized hole in your life.”