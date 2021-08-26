A new preview of Sky’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks reboot sees the return of the legendary Intros Round.

The music quiz show is set to return in the autumn for an eight-episode series, with an additional Christmas special also in the works.

Taskmaster‘s Greg Davies has been announced as host, while This Country star Daisy May Cooper and the returning Noel Fielding are team captains. Stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix will be a regular guest on the show.

The new teaser for the series shows Daisy May Cooper and guest Anne-Marie recreating a popular intro for Little Mix‘s Jade Thirwall. Watch the video below.

The original show aired on the BBC between 1996 and 2015, and was first hosted by Mark Lamarr. Simon Amstell subsequently took over in 2006, followed by a number of guest hosts before Rhod Gilbert took the helm for the final series.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, Amstell said that he wasn’t considered for the show’s reboot.

“I’ve shed that skin,” he said when asked if he was contacted. “That skin is on the floor.” He then shook his head. “No.”

Buzzcocks was cancelled in 2015 by the BBC in a bid to “create space for new entertainment formats”. Sky will be taking over from BBC as the show’s official broadcaster, while production company Talkback will remain behind the new series.

Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones said in a statement that Buzzcocks is “one of those truly iconic shows” and described his thoughts on the show’s return as “a buzz and a treat for lovers of tuneless humming everywhere.”