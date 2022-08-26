First look released of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix series

Netflix has released a teaser of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician), the 10-episode series will follow the life and crimes of the American serial killer, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.

According to Deadline, the series will focus on “the police incompetence and apathy that allowed the Wisconsin native to go on a multiyear killing spree”.

Along with the first image of Peters, a brief teaser has also been circulated online – you can check it out below.

Confira o primeiro teaser de “Dahmer: Um Canibal Americano”! Estrelando Evan Peters. pic.twitter.com/oKtYkjZBlI — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Brasil (@DahmerNetflixBR) August 25, 2022

Peters stars in the series alongside Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins. Carl Franklin (Mindhunter) is set to direct alongside Janet Mock (Pose), who also serves as a writer on the series.

Dahmer was convicted of killing seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with some of his crimes involving cannibalism. He was killed in 1994 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Wisconsin by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

Peters has previously collaborated with Murphy on a number of projects, including American Horror Story and Pose.

Speaking to Variety about preparing for the role of Dahmer, Peters said: “I’ve read so much, I’ve watched so much. I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you’ve got to say, ‘All right, that’s enough.’

“There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary.”

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is set to debut on Netflix later this year.