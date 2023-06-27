Here’s your first look at season two of Netflix K-drama ‘D.P.’

Netflix has released a new teaser for the upcoming second season of its original K-drama series, D.P.. Watch it above.

Today (June 27), Netflix unveiled the first teaser clip for D.P. Season 2, which is set to premiere on July 28. The new season of the military K-drama will premiere nearly two years after the series made its debut in August 2021.

D.P. centres on soldier An Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) being transfered to the Deserter Pursuit faction of the military. Jun-ho, who is tasked with capturing deserters, then comes under the tutelage and care of Sergeant Park Beom-gu (Kim Sung-kyun) and Corporal Han Ho-yeol (Koo Kyo-hwan).

All three main cast members, along with Son Suk-ku as Captain Im Ji-sup, will return for D.P. season two. The four actors will be joined by Ji Jin-hee (Designated Survivor: 60 Days) and Kim Ji-hyun (Thirty-Nine).

The new teaser opens with a solider being bullied by his fellow bunkmates. He later returns to the bunk and opens fire on them. “What’s our mission? To bring them back, safe and sound,” Jun-ho says in voiceover.

The clip then cuts to a thrilling montage of explosions, chase scenes and fight sequences, as the title cards read: “Nothing will change, unless we do something.”

“Season two is a continuation of season one and makes up an integrated story,” actor Jung Hae-in said in a press release, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “There are still unfinished stories and parts to be resolved, so you will be able to see a denser and deeper story.”

Netflix first teased season two of D.P. during its TUDUM event on June 17. It previewed in a video for upcoming K-content on the streaming service, alongside eight other K-drama series.