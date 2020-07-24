First-look trailer for season 2 of ‘His Dark Materials’ confirms ‘Fleabag’ reunion

A first-look trailer for the second season of His Dark Materials has confirmed a Fleabag reunion for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott.

The pair, who starred together in the second season of Waller-Bridge’s dark comedy series, are set to reunite on screen in the fantasy drama as a human and dæmon.

Scott, who broke the news during Comic-Con@Home on Thursday (July 23), revealed that Waller-Bridge will have a small voiceover role in His Dark Materials as his character John Parry’s osprey dæmon Sayan Kötör.

“What’s beautiful to me about the books is the relationship with the dæmons and, I think this is the first time we are revealing this, but my dæmon is going to be played by someone who is very close to me in my real life: a young performer and writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” he said.

“The relationship is all about companionship, friendship, and loyalty and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life so it’s wonderful that this is happening.”

A new trailer for season 2 gives fans a first proper look at the mysterious city of Cittàgaze – you can watch the clip below.

The official synopsis for season two reads: “Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown.

“In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them.

“Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.”

Waller-Bridge and Scott will join returning cast members Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Clarke Peters, James Cosmo, Ariyon Bakare, James McAvoy and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

