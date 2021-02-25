Check out the first photo of Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson

The first photo of Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson has just been released – check it out below.

Branagh is set to play the Prime Minister in Michael Winterbottom’s forthcoming series This Sceptred Isle, airing next year.

“No, you’re not seeing things,” the Sky TV Twitter account wrote when sharing the first photo of Branagh as Johnson.

That’s Kenneth Branagh as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the first day of filming This Sceptred Isle.”

“The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever,” said writer and director Winterbottom of the new project, in a statement obtained by Variety.

“A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.”

He continued: “Our series weaves together countless true stories — from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country — chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus.”

The show promises to “tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.”

Branagh most recently starred in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, opposite John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson.

In a five-star review of the film, NME said: “It’s a challenging, ambitious and genuinely original film packed with compelling performances – Washington and Debicki are especially excellent – which confirms Nolan as the master of the cerebral blockbuster.”