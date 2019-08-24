The first trailer for Jon Favreau’s Star Wars series ‘The Mandalorian’ is here

To say it looks epic is an understatement

The first trailer for the forthcoming new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian was released last night (August 23).

Shared during the first day of Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, the new clip for the highly anticipated Disney+ series takes a closer look at the life of a lone gunman in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” a description of the series reads. “The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.”

The Mandalorian is set to premiere alongside the launch of Disney’s streaming service Disney+ on November 12, 2019.

Watch the trailer below:

Creator Jon Favreau spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about The Mandalorian ahead of D23. “I’m trying to evoke the aesthetics of not just the original trilogy but the first film,” he said of the new series. “Not just the first film but the first act of the first film. What was it like on Tatooine? What was going on in that cantina? That has fascinated me since I was a child, and I love the idea of the darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Maxaspect of Star Wars.”

Favreau will be assisted behind the camera by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow.

The cast is comprised of Pedro Pascal, who will take on the lead role, while he will be joined by Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Gina Carano, and Omid Abtahi.

