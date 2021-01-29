Fix up, cook sharp: Dizzee Rascal will be on ‘Celebrity Bake Off’ 2021

Dizzee Rascal, Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley, KSI, James McAvoy and more have all signed up for this year’s Celebrity Bake Off.

The five-episode special, in aid of the Stand Up To Cancer charity, will air on Channel 4 this spring.

Also entering the tent will be Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, actor John Bishop, comedians David Baddiel and Tom Allen, and NME Awards 2020 host Katherine Ryan among others.

Advertisement

Other musicians involved include Anne-Marie, Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle and Alexandra Burke.

See the full list of contestants for the Celebrity Bake Off 2021 below.

The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off returns this Spring! Here are the celebs daring to enter our tent for a great cause… #GBBO pic.twitter.com/dhhppn0xcV — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) January 28, 2021

On one episode of 2020’s edition of The Great British Bake Off, contestants had to make a bust cake in tribute to a celebrity they particularly admire.

David Bowie and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge were two of the icons chosen to replicate in cake form. Responding to his edible version, DeLonge said it reminded him of a time when he “did a few hundred adult films,” while Bowie’s son Duncan Jones poked fun at the effort to replicate his father, posting a comparison to the infamously botched restoration of the Jesus Ecce Homo fresco painting in 2012.

Advertisement

Dizzee Rascal released his most recent album ‘E3 AF’ last October. Speaking to NME for a recent cover feature around the release of ‘E3 AF’, Dizzee said the new album is “making a statement” that he’s “a fucking serious rapper”.

“I’m trying to give you all sides of me,” he added of the EP. “With ‘Raskit’, I purposely didn’t have no one else on there. It was making a statement. That’s what that was about. Then the EP ‘Don’t Gas Me’ was where I got back into producing so it’s a bit of a taste. Now on this album, we’re in full swing.”