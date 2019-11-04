"I've had some dodgy stuff sent to me."

A vicar who has been compared to the ‘hot priest’ from Fleabag has admitted he is tired of getting unsolicited “nudes” from fans.

The Reverend Chris Lee, who is a vicar at St Saviour’s Church in west London, has 100,000 followers on his Instagram account, which features snapshots of his home life as well as religious musings.

However, Lee’s increased social media presence has brought some unwanted attention, with the vicar telling Press Association: “I’ve had some dodgy stuff sent to me – like some women sending me nudes or whatever. My wife is like, ‘right, block!’”

He added: “I was asked for a selfie at a funeral I was doing, and that was fine but weird.”

Addressing the comparisons with Andrew Scott’s priest character in season 2 of Fleabag, Lee said: “I’m a young priest who is engaged with culture, so that in itself is going to raise eyebrows because priests traditionally are a little bit heavy, a little bit old and a little bit distant, and I am, I think, none of those things.”

While he found the character “fun and affable and engaging”, the vicar also expressed disappointment that Scott’s character engaged in a sexual relationship with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s titular character.

“I didn’t recognise it as priestly at all,” he added.

Fleabag creator Waller-Bridge recently expressed regret about bringing the show to an end after two seasons, saying: “Even though it’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it, it’s like: ‘Oh dammit, maybe I shouldn’t have waved goodbye’. But it does feel right to go out on a high.

“It doesn’t get higher than this. It feels like the perfect way to say goodbye.”