‘Fleabag’ loses out at National Television Awards – see the full list of winners

The National Television Awards were held in London last night (January 28), and the winners’ list saw a surprise omission for Fleabag.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit play-cum-TV show has previously won big at the Emmys, Golden Globes and more, but was pipped to the Best Comedy win by Mrs Brown’s Boys.
Brendan O’Carroll’s show also beat Ricky Gervais’ Netflix series After Life, which O’Carroll called “one of the best things I’ve ever seen” in his acceptance speech.
Jokingly tweeting after the event, Gervais shared a picture of he and his cast and crew on After Life from the ceremony, writing: “What a fucking bunch of losers. Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys. Democracy always wins. Be nice in defeat and know that you are still the best fans in the world. Thanks to everyone who voted.”
What a fucking bunch of losers. Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys. Democracy always wins. Be nice in defeat and know that you are still the best fans in the world. Thanks to everyone who voted 🙏#AfterLife #NTAs pic.twitter.com/Grzk7o6k8r
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 29, 2020
Elsewhere at the NTAs, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson scooped the Best Factual Programme award for Odd One Out, her show about cyber bullying.
“I’m so sorry, this is so overwhelming. I’m such a baby,” Nelson said when picking up the award. “I want to thank every single person that was in the documentary for being so brave and courageous to tell their own story to the world,” she added.
“I don’t think we ever expected for this to have such an impact and I’m just so grateful that such a negative experience in my life turned into such a positive one.”
Guys I honestly do not even know where to begin with this post! I woke up this morning and my heart is bursting with happiness! I cannot thank you all enough for making this moment happen, there are no words to describe how this moment felt and because of you guys you made this one of the most magical nights of my life! I love you all so much thank you ❤️
Other winners were Gavin & Stacey, who picked up the Impact Award, The Great British Bake Off, which beat Love Island to the Best Challenge Show prize, and Chernobyl, which won Best New Drama.
The recently returning Peaky Blinders also picked up an award, scooping Best Drama, while Cillian Murphy won Best Drama Performance for his role in the show.
See the full list of NTA winners below.
Best Challenge Show – Great British Bake Off
Best Factual Programme – Odd One Out, Jesy Nelson
Best Drama – Peaky Blinders
Best Comedy – Mrs Brown’s Boys
Best Serial Drama Performance – Katie McGlynn, Coronation Street
Impact Award – Gavin & Stacey
Best Live Magazine Show – This Morning
Best TV Judge – David Walliams
Best New Drama – Chernobyl
Best TV Presenter – Ant & Dec
Best Newcomer – Peter Ash, Coronation Street
Special Recognition Award – Sir Michael Palin
Best Drama Performance – Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Best Serial Drama – Emmerdale
Best Talent Show – Strictly Come Dancing
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here