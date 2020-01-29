‘Fleabag’ loses out at National Television Awards – see the full list of winners

The National Television Awards were held in London last night (January 28), and the winners’ list saw a surprise omission for Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit play-cum-TV show has previously won big at the Emmys, Golden Globes and more, but was pipped to the Best Comedy win by Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Brendan O’Carroll’s show also beat Ricky Gervais’ Netflix series After Life, which O’Carroll called “one of the best things I’ve ever seen” in his acceptance speech.

Jokingly tweeting after the event, Gervais shared a picture of he and his cast and crew on After Life from the ceremony, writing: “What a fucking bunch of losers. Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys. Democracy always wins. Be nice in defeat and know that you are still the best fans in the world. Thanks to everyone who voted.”

What a fucking bunch of losers. Congratulations to Mrs Brown’s Boys. Democracy always wins. Be nice in defeat and know that you are still the best fans in the world. Thanks to everyone who voted 🙏#AfterLife #NTAs pic.twitter.com/Grzk7o6k8r — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 29, 2020

Elsewhere at the NTAs, Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson scooped the Best Factual Programme award for Odd One Out, her show about cyber bullying.

“I’m so sorry, this is so overwhelming. I’m such a baby,” Nelson said when picking up the award. “I want to thank every single person that was in the documentary for being so brave and courageous to tell their own story to the world,” she added.

“I don’t think we ever expected for this to have such an impact and I’m just so grateful that such a negative experience in my life turned into such a positive one.”

Other winners were Gavin & Stacey, who picked up the Impact Award, The Great British Bake Off, which beat Love Island to the Best Challenge Show prize, and Chernobyl, which won Best New Drama.

The recently returning Peaky Blinders also picked up an award, scooping Best Drama, while Cillian Murphy won Best Drama Performance for his role in the show.

See the full list of NTA winners below.

Best Challenge Show – Great British Bake Off

Best Factual Programme – Odd One Out, Jesy Nelson

Best Drama – Peaky Blinders

Best Comedy – Mrs Brown’s Boys

Best Serial Drama Performance – Katie McGlynn, Coronation Street

Impact Award – Gavin & Stacey

Best Live Magazine Show – This Morning

Best TV Judge – David Walliams

Best New Drama – Chernobyl

Best TV Presenter – Ant & Dec

Best Newcomer – Peter Ash, Coronation Street

Special Recognition Award – Sir Michael Palin

Best Drama Performance – Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Best Serial Drama – Emmerdale

Best Talent Show – Strictly Come Dancing

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here