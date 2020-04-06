‘Fleabag’ stage show streaming online to raise money for NHS and more

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s stage play version of Fleabag will be streaming online this month in order to raise money for charity.

The play – which originally ran in 2013 – was adapted into the hit TV series, before being revived on stage in 2019.

A recording of Fleabag from last year is streaming in the UK on the Soho Theatre’s On Demand site from today (April 6), and will expand to Australia, New Zealand and Canada on April 10. It will also stream from then on Amazon Prime in the US.

Advertisement

The 48-hour download is available for £4, with proceeds going to charities including The National Emergencies Trust (NET), NHS Charities Together and Acting For Others.

Money raised will also go to the Fleabag Support Fund, which is distributing £2500 grants to freelancers in the UK theatre industry affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times,” Waller-Bridge said. “Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation.

“All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity!”

Advertisement

Last year, Waller-Bridge scored a host of Emmys for the Fleabag TV series, and admitted afterwards that she had regrets about ending the show after two series.

“Even though it’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it, it’s like: ‘Oh dammit, maybe I shouldn’t have waved goodbye’. But it does feel right to go out on a high,” she said. “It doesn’t get higher than this. It feels like the perfect way to say goodbye.”