‘Fleabag’ star Andrew Scott is on board for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s season 3 idea

The 'Hot Priest' could be back in around 15 years...

Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott has revealed that he’d be open to reprising his role of the ‘Hot Priest’, should Phoebe Waller-Bridge live out her fantasy of reviving the show in later life.

Last month, the acclaimed series’ writer and star Waller-Bridge teased that she had thought about bringing Fleabag back when she is 50 years old. In a new interview, Scott – who portrayed the lead character’s religious love interest – said that he’d also be on board if the comedy returns in around 15 years’ time.

“Oh, I’ll probably be dead. But if I’m still alive, yeah,” he told Digital Spy when asked if he would take part. “Listen, I’ll be there, whatever [Waller-Bridge] wants me to do.”

However, the actor went on to praise the ending of season 2 while explaining that another instalment could “spoil something that’s actually really special to people”.

“I love the fact that that story was completely self-contained and beautiful,” Scott said. “I think sometimes when something is a success, you just want to elongate it for kind of the wrong reasons.”

Hailing Waller-Bridge’s integrity for concluding the Fleabag story, the actor added: “I really admire that something’s been a huge success, and she goes: ‘No, no, no – this is what I’m going to do next year’.

“It just shows the person that she is. Because I’m sure that there’s a lot of enticing things that she’s not been distracted by. I think that’s kind of admirable, in a way.”

Confirming the end of the show in April, Fleabag star Sian Clifford said: “There will not be a third series. This is it.”