‘Flex X Cop’ renewed for season two, Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun in talks to return

South Korean network SBS has renewed hit K-drama Flex X Cop for season two, with leads Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun currently in talks to reprise their roles.

A representative of the Flex X Cop production team confirmed the news in a statement to Mydaily today (March 18), revealing that season two of the K-drama is already “under preparation”, as translated by Soompi.

“Screenwriter Kim Ba-da has already started working on the script for Season 2, and we are positively discussing Season 2 with main and supporting cast members including Ahn Bo-hyun and Park Ji-hyun while sorting out schedules,” the statement read.

Advertisement

The news of Flex X Cop’s renewal comes just days prior to its season one finale, set to air later this week on March 23. The series, which first premiered in January, is also available to stream in select regions on Disney+ and first premiered in late January.

During a press conference for the series prior to its premiere, Park Ji-hyun described working with her co-star Ahn Bo-hyun as a “blessing”, after previously working together on another K-drama series from 2022, Yumi’s Cells.

“I did most of my filming with [him and] I noticed he is very good at making people feel comfortable,” she told press. “I was thrilled when I heard that I would be working with him again in Flex X Cop.”

In other news, South Korean indie rock band SE SO NEON have apologised for performing at SXSW performance amid a boycott over the festival’s sponsorship by the US Department of Defense.