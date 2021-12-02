Flight Of The Conchords once had a jam session with Haim

Flight Of The Conchords comedian Jemaine Clement has revealed the group once had a jam session with Haim.

Clement, who forms one half of the New Zealand musical comedy duo with Bret McKenzie, recalled the “jam/singalong” in response to a fan calling for a collaboration in a Spotify Wrapped post.

Writing in response to a potential Flight Of The Conchords and Haim team-up, Clement recalled: “We actually did have a jam/singalong once.

“We only knew about three songs the whole way through and they know all songs ever recorded, chords and lyrics. They are like human spotify!”

Formed originally as a live act, Flight Of The Conchords became the basis of a BBC radio series and later a critically beloved HBO series in 2007. It spanned two seasons and ended in 2009.

Flight Of The Conchords last reunited in 2018 for Flight Of The Conchords: Live In London, a one-hour TV special on HBO.

McKenzie recently worked on an episode of The Simpsons starring Benedict Cumberbatch, following his work on the soundtracks for 2011’s The Muppets and sequel Muppets Most Wanted.

Alana Haim, one-third of the pop-rock band, recently made her acting debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film Licorice Pizza opposite Cooper Hoffman.

In NME’s four-star review, Licorice Pizza is described as a “mouthwatering indie” that makes “fully-fledged stars out of both Haim and her dazzling co-star”.