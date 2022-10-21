Fonejacker is returning to screens tonight (October 21) for one night only.

The hit Channel 4 series – in which actor and comedian Kayvan Novak makes a series of prank calls as various characters – stopped airing in 2008.

Now, Novak will return as Terry Tibbs on the Friday Night Live revival hosted by Ben Elton.

The show, which will mark Channel 4’s 40th anniversary, will air at 9pm tonight and feature guests including Harry Enfield, Julian Clary and Jo Brand, along with music from Self Esteem.

Additionally, there will be routines from Rosie Jones, Mawaan Rizwan, Jordan Gray and more.

Speaking to Chris Evans on Virgin Radio about the impact of Friday Night Live, Elton said the show, along with Saturday Live, “invented comedy”.

“When we started doing it, there were two clubs in London and the occasional Comedy Night anywhere else. By the time we’d finished three years later, there was a comedy circuit in Britain with a club in every town in the country,” he said.

“You could do a degree in stand-up comedy. It really did open up a whole new world of variety and performance opportunities for a whole generation of people.”

Fonejacker creator Novak featured in the 2014 vampire movie parody What We Do In The Shadows, which was adapted for a TV show in 2019 and was recently renewed for a fourth season.

The latest season is set to premiere on Disney + on November 2, while the third season will be added to the streaming service on the same day.