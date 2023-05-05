Foo Fighters were reportedly scheduled to perform on ‘SNL’ before writers’ strike

Foo Fighters were reportedly scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live (SNL) before the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike forced cancellations.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the band were supposed to perform for SNL‘s season final later this month alongside debuting host Jennifer Coolidge of The White Lotus. The now-cancelled episode would have marked the Foo Fighters’ eight performance on the long-running show. It also would have been their first performance on the show since the passing of late drummer Taylor Hawkins in March last year.

Entertainment Weekly also reports that Succession star Kieran Culkin was scheduled to host the season’s penultimate episode on May 13 with musical guest Labrinth.

Neither NBC nor the reported guests have confirmed their scrapped plans.

Pete Davidson was scheduled to make his awaited SNL return on May 6 with musical guest, though that episode has also been canned due to the writers strike. NBC has since confirmed that “SNL will air repeat until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.”

Earlier this week, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced a strike, which took effect on May 2, following weeks of failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Following the confirmation of the strike – Hollywood’s first in 15 years – WGA uploaded a document outlining the differences between proposals made by the writers’ union and offers from the AMPTP that have led to the strike.

As a result of the strike, talk shows such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers have gone dark, and are currently airing past episodes.

Foo Fighters recently returned with ‘Rescued’, their first single since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March 2022. With it, the band shared details of their 11th studio album ‘But Here We Are’ (out June 2).