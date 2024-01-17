‘Fool Me Once’ soundtrack: here’s every song in the Harlan Coben Netflix show

Netflix show Fool Me Once, based on the 2016 novel by Harlan Coben, has been one of the biggest TV hits of 2024 so far.

The eight-part series is just the latest adaptation of the mystery and thriller writer’s work that has been created for the streaming service.

A synopsis reads: “When ex-soldier Maya (Michelle Keegan) sees her murdered husband Joe (Richard Armitage) on a secret nanny cam, she uncovers a deadly conspiracy that stretches deep into the past.”

The show also stars Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley, and all eight episodes were released on Netflix on January 1.

Fool Me Once is accompanied by a score by David Buckley and Luke Richards, who previously worked together on the music for the CBS legal drama The Good Wife.

In addition to this, you can see a full breakdown of all the songs that feature in Fool Me Once below.

The song that features in the opening credits in the majority of the eight episodes is ‘Inside’ by Chris Avantgarde, featuring Red Rosamund. The song was first released in 2020 by Avantgarde, a producer and composer originally from Germany, but now based in London. ‘Inside’ had previously featured in Season 3 of the German Netflix drama Dark.

Here’s every song used in the Fool Me Once soundtrack:

Episode 1

‘You’re the Greatest’ – Billy Scott

Episode 4

‘You Do Something to Me’ – Paul Weller

Episode 6

‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ – Toploader

Episode 8

‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World’ – Tears For Fears

Michelle Keegan recently disclosed that she feared that playing the character of Maya on the show might be her last ever acting job.

“I will be doing a job and as soon as I wrap up on that job, I’m like ‘Right, I’m never going to work again’,” she said. “’You know, that was good while it lasted. That’s it, that’s me done’.”