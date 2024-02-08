Former ‘Neighbours’ star Holly Valance backs Jacob Rees-Mogg to become next prime minister

Former Neighbours actor and pop star Holly Valance has described “leftie” ideas as “crap” and backed Jacob Rees-Mogg to become the next prime minister.

The actress, model and former singer made the comments at the launch of former prime minister Liz Truss’s Popular Conservatism (aka “PopCon”) movement on Tuesday (February 6).

“I would say that everyone starts as a leftie and then wakes up at some point after you start either making money, working, trying to run a business, trying to buy a home, and then realise what crap ideas they all are,” she told GB News. “And then you go to the right.”

Valance said that Truss was “really, really interesting to listen to”, before adding: “Jacob for PM.”

The ‘Kiss Kiss’ singer, who attended the rally in Westminster with her British property tycoon husband Nick Candy, described the other speakers at the event as “fantastic”.

'Everyone starts as a leftie and then wakes up and realises all the ideas are crap' Australian model and actress, Holly Valance, was at the launch of Liz Truss' new conservative movement 'PopCon'.@ChristopherHope pic.twitter.com/jWU4PpvXpq — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 6, 2024

Truss, Rees-Mogg and former deputy Tory party chairmen Lee Anderson were among those who addressed the conference, and between them they challenged the government’s stance on smoking bans, the approach to net zero, the European Convention on Human Rights, tax, and quangos.

Truss said the current government was failing to take on “left-wing extremists”, and also encouraged “secret Conservatives” to come forward to campaign and stand for the party.

The PopCon movement claims it is not looking to replace Rishi Sunak as the leader of the Conservatives, but instead wants to raise a debate on ideas and promote traditional Tory values.

Valance starred as Felicity “Flick” Scully in Neighbours from 1999 to 2002. In 2022, both she and Natalie Imbruglia returned for what was believed to be the final episode, until the Australian soap was rebooted by Amazon Freevee.

Valance launched her pop career after leaving Neighbours, releasing two albums in 2002 and 2003. She later appeared in a number of films, including 2008’s Taken alongside Liam Neeson, as well as the TV series Prison Break.