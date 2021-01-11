Four more stars have joined the casting line-up of the upcoming Dexter revival.

Westworld and The Twilight Saga star Julia Jones, who also appeared in The Mandalorian, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) will all feature in the drama’s return on Showtime later this year.

Jones will play Angela Bishop, the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York.

Sequoyah portrays Audrey, Bishop’s (John O’Leary) brash and opinionated teenage daughter, Miller will play Logan, a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school while Alcott will play Randall, with whom Dexter (Michael C. Hal) has a meaningful encounter, reports Deadline.

It comes after Clancy Brown was recently announced as the lead villain Kurt Caldwell in the revival.

The show bowed out with a controversial and poorly received finale in 2013.

Back in October, it was confirmed that Hall would be returning for a new 10-episode reboot of the hit series on Showtime. The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter, which ended after eight seasons and saw the titular serial killer go into self-imposed exile.

It was then revealed that the new reboot will be set a decade after the original finale of the show. A synopsis read: “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”

Hall recently shared his hopes that the new Dexter revival will atone for the “unsatisfying” original finale.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that the show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” Hall said in a new interview.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”