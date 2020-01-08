Fox is considering a revival of Joss Whedon’s ‘Firefly’

The short-lived, cult sci-fi series Firefly is still in the mind of producers and writers at Fox, who aren’t ruling out a revival.

Since the show’s cancellation, 11 episodes into the first and only 14-episode season between 2002 and 2003, fans have been clamouring for more.

The chatter grew louder when Firefly executive producer Tim Minnear shared a photo of the last day filming on Twitter.

Michael Thorn, Fox’s president of entertainment, shared his thoughts on the matter with The Wrap. “Any time we look at one of our classic titles, if there’s a way to reinvent it for today so it’s as resonant now as the original was, and is, to the fans, we’re wide open,” he said.

“I loved ‘Firefly,’ personally, and I watched every episode. I didn’t work on it, but I loved the show. It had come up before, but we had ‘The Orville’ on the air and it didn’t make sense for us to have, as a broadcast network who is very targeted, to have two space franchises on our air.”

Firefly took place in the year 2517 and followed the adventures of a renegade crew on a spaceship. The show starred Nathan Fillion, Gina Tores, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau and Rn Glass.

The Orville now airs on Hulu, but Minear is allegedly currently tied up with a number of other projects.

However, the writer did admit speculating with Whedon about the future of the characters. “We have talked about different permutations and how that might work,” said Minear. “Do you take two of the characters and put them in a different place and sort of retell a new story with two old characters, with new characters?”

“I would love to see, like, an eight- or 10-episode limited adventure in that universe.”