Framing Britney Spears has reportedly broken UK viewing figures less than 24 hours after release.

The documentary, presented by The New York Times, premiered on Sky Documentaries in the UK on Tuesday (February 16).

According to Metro, over 220,000 people tuned in to watch the UK premiere on the first night it aired, which would make Framing Britney Spears the most-watched programme in the channel’s history.

The film looks back on a number of interviews from the singer’s early career, and portrays Spears’ mental health issues surrounding the loss of custody of her two children to her ex-husband.

The #FreeBritney movement is also explained, as the musician’s fanbase have been campaigning for her to be released from her father’s conservatorship.

Jamie Spears’ conservatorship means that he controls his daughters finances and career decisions, without her being able to make any choices herself.

Last week (February 10), a judge ruled that Jamie would no longer have the right to delegate investment powers for the multi-million-dollar estate, after he was criticised as part of the #FreeBritney movement.

In a four-star review of Framing Britney Spears, NME said: “For obvious reasons, it offers no satisfying conclusion because Spears’ legal battle to rework the terms of her conservatorship is ongoing.

“But it’s impossible not to come away hoping that the singer’s wishes – whatever they may be – are listened to in the very near future.”