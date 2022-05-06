Frank Langella on Netflix firing: “I’ve been cancelled”

Frank Langella has said he believes he has been “cancelled” after being fired from Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher.

The actor is no longer involved in Mike Flanagan’s series, adapting the works of Edgar Allan Poe, after he was accused of misconduct on set.

According to Deadline, the actor was subject to an investigation which determined “he had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set”. His role is now set to be recast, with scenes already filmed featuring Langella reshot.

Advertisement

The actor has since released a lengthy statement responding to his dismissal and to the allegations, in a guest column for Deadline.

Langella denies published statements claiming he was inappropriate with a female co-star during a “fully clothed” love scene, alleging he only “touched” her leg.

He also claims he was fired for calling his co-star “baby or honey” and giving her “a hug or touch” on the shoulder.

“I have been canceled. Just like that,” Langella wrote in his statement. “In the increasing madness that currently pervades our industry, I could not have imagined that the words collateral damage would fall upon my shoulders.”

The actor went on to say he believe his reputation has been “tarnished” and he has not yet been paid for the three months of work he did on the show.

Advertisement

“I cannot speak to the intentions of my accuser or Netflix, but the impact on me has been incalculable,” he continued. “I lost a thrilling part, the chance at future earnings, and perhaps face a stretch of unemployment.

“Netflix terminated me after three months of work with only three weeks left to shoot, and I have as yet to be fully remunerated for my services. Most importantly, my reputation has been tarnished.”

NME has reached out to Netflix and Langella’s representatives for comment.

The Fall Of The House Of Usher will span eight episodes, with Flanagan and Michael Fimognari directing four episodes each.