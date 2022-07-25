Frankie Boyle questions cancel culture in Latitude set

Frankie Boyle recently questioned the existence of cancel culture at Latitude festival.

The comedian took to the stage over the weekend at the Suffolk festival, criticising comedians claiming they have been “silenced” due to cancel culture.

“I’m not one of those comedians who’s like, ‘Ooh, I’ve been silenced’,” Boyle told the crowd, according to the BBC.

Advertisement

“I hate those people. Anytime I hear someone saying that, I always think, ‘How come I can still hear you?'”

The comedian went on to say his bold stage persona is just “an act” and that he now thinks twice before posting certain jokes online.

“Sean Connery died and it was like quite early in the morning when the news came in so I was one of the first people to see the news,” Boyle said, per Yahoo! News.

“I thought of tweeting: ‘They’ve shaken him and he’s not stirred’. Then I just thought ‘no, I cannot’.”

Fellow comedian Kevin Hart reflected on cancel culture last year, saying “I personally don’t give a shit about [it]”.

“If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But… when you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f*** up! What are you talking about?” Hart said.

Advertisement

He went on: “When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time?

“I’ve been cancelled, what, three or four times? Never bothered. If you allow it to have an effect on you, it will. Personally? That’s not how I operate. I understand people are human. Everyone can change.”