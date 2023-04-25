Frankie Muniz sets record straight after speculation he was “dying”

Malcolm In The Middle actor Frankie Muniz has responded to rumours that said he was “dying”.

In a new interview with GQ, the actor turned racing driver clarified rumours that associated some episodes of memory loss he had previously experienced and that he was dying.

He had first addressed the rumours in 2021, speaking on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast. Back then, Muniz said: “This is the first time that I’ve actually ever gotten to clarify [the rumour]. If you search my name, all it talks about is how like I have no memory or I’m dying of strokes and all this kind of stuff. You search my name (and) it’s basically: ‘Frankie is dying.'”

Reflecting on that, Muniz said he suffered several concussions in the past and thinks this could for some of the memory loss he suffered previously, as well as some intense migraines. He also said the sheer volume of work he did as a child while filming Malcolm In The Middle could also be responsible for why his memory is so poor.

“I’ve thought about it a lot like over my years of like, you know, why do I have a bad memory? You know what I mean? The only logical thing I can say is, yeah, I’ve had nine concussions,” he said.

“…I don’t wanna blame the concussions or anything else, I think it’s just the fact that I did so fucking much in that time frame…Of course! I can’t remember all of it.”

Now, he has opened up more about the memory issues in a new interview with GQ.

“Even right now, I’ll admit to you that I don’t have the best memory,” he told the publication.

“I don’t know how much of that is because I’ve had nine concussions in my life, but I think it’s mostly because since I was eight years old, I’ve never stopped moving – going places, doing so much…And as an actor, I would become someone else, say their words, and then forget them the next day. So that’s almost how I operate in my daily life. I’m used to being busy, so maybe I don’t absorb everything.”

When asked about the memory headlines of the past he said people had also speculated “That I was dying!” He added: “As if my wife had to be like in the movie 50 First Dates and remind me who I am every day.”

Finally ending speculation about his health he added: “I’m all good.”

Muniz has previously had roles in TV shows and films including Big Fat Liar, My Dog Skip and Agent Cody Banks.