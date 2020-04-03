‘Frasier’ cast stage online reunion to support coronavirus fund

The cast of Frasier have reunited for an hour-long YouTube special to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelsey Grammer, who played the titular psychiatrist Frasier Crane in the iconic show, attended the reunion via video link, alongside co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, Dan Butler and Bebe Neuwirth.

Raising money for The Actor’s Fund, the reunion saw the show’s cast being interviewed by James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky, where they provided a string of unlikely anecdotes about the show.

Among the main revelations was Grammer revealing that he had previously rejected the concept of Frasier receiving his own spin-off, having debuted on Cheers.

But they remained coy about a full reunion for the show, after Grammer admitted last year that a comeback could finally take place.

“The first principle is that it is a different story, basically,” he said of a comeback in February 2019. “The same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives.”

Grammer added the series will try to move the story forward and make it “the third act of Frasier rather than trying to pick it up, like Will & Grace did, right where they were.”

He added: “He’s past the radio show. He might be an art dealer. He might be a professor. We don’t know yet.”