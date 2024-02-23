‘Frasier’ reboot renewed for second season on Paramount+

Paramount+ has renewed the rebooted Frasier series for a second season.

The series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) – a character originated from NBC’s Cheers – as he moves from Seattle to Boston to reconnect with his firefighter son (Jack Cutmore-Scott) and take a new new job at Harvard.

Given the popularity of the original series, many fans were skeptical about the reboot, but it proved to be a surprise hit among viewers and critics alike.

Advertisement

“Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I’m delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!” Grammer said in a statement (via Deadline).

Alongside Grammer and Cutmore-Scott, the new series also stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college friend turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy’s roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier’s nephew.

Season one also featured guest appearances from original series cast members, including Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier’s ex-wife Lilith, and Peri Gilpin as his close friend and former colleague Roz.

One key character who didn’t make an appearance in the reboot is Frasier’s brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and it appears he is also unlikely to feature in the second season.

In December, the actor explained that he turned down the offer to return in an earlier iteration of the revival (which would have seen him and Frasier running a theatre) because he didn’t want to commit to another long series. He also suggested that, given the success of the reboot, he wasn’t needed anyway.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Grammer previously hinted at how the Frasier reboot could reintroduce a number of Cheers characters, including Ted Danson’s Sam Malone and Shelley Long’s Diane Chambers.

“The relationship with Diane is something that still gnaws at [Frasier] a little bit because he felt like he failed at it,” Grammer told Deadline on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in January. “It would be nice if they acknowledge one another… ‘I’m glad you did ok.’”

He added: “It would only happen if it’s important to Frasier’s development as a human being.”

Similarly, he addressed what it would take for Danson’s character to make an appearance in the show, saying: “If Sam Malone is still alive and has a vital connection of making Frasier move to another place…”

In a four-star review of the revival, NME wrote: “Bringing beloved comedies back can be fraught with danger, a shallow and sentimental wallow, but the creators of Frasier know exactly what made the show great. Premiering on Paramount+, Frasier 2.0 is well worth raising a glass to.”