‘Frasier’ reboot series is officially coming to Paramount+

The Frasier reboot series is officially going ahead, having been picked up by Paramount+.

On Wednesday (October 5), Deadline reported that a single season had been greenlit by the US streaming service. The length of the series is yet to be confirmed, but the publication reports that it is likely to be a 10-episode run.

The reboot series will see Kelsey Grammar reprise his role as the psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The actor will also executive produce.

While details about the series are currently being kept to a minimum, it’s understood that the story will follow Frasier as he begins the next phase of his life in a different city, having left Seattle, where the original show was set.

It will also reportedly feature a raft of new supporting characters, with the original Frasier cast members – David Hyde Pierce (Niles) Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) – not expected to be series regulars, but likely to make guest appearances.

John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles’ father Martin, died in 2018. Moose the dog, who played Eddie, Martin’s pet Jack Russell, died in 2006.

Back in April this year, Hyde Pierce declared his interest in reboot series, but admitted that he’d not yet heard any details about it. Leeves, meanwhile, suggested she would not be involved in the project, as she was committed to her current role in the medical drama The Resident.

The final episode of the original series saw Frasier give up a promising job in San Francisco to instead move to Chicago, where his girlfriend Charlotte (played by Laura Linney) had just relocated.

The upcoming reboot series was first announced back in February 2021, with Grammer first voicing his interest in the project in 2018.

In July, Grammer revealed that they were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode” for the sequel series, adding: “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so I’m happy.”

Created by David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee, Frasier ran for 263 episodes between 1993 and 2004, winning 37 Emmy awards.