‘Frasier’ revival coming early next year, says Kelsey Grammer

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has said the show’s revival could air early next year.

The actor, who played the titular Frasier Crane in the beloved NBC sitcom for 11 seasons, recently gave an update on the forthcoming return of the show.

Asked by Collider when filming for the Paramount+ version of Frasier is likely to begin, Grammer replied: “Well, we don’t actually have a date when we’re going to start filming. We’re still kind of breaking the story a little bit, we’re doing a polish now.”

Advertisement

Adding detail on a potential air date for new episodes, the actor went on: “When will we see a Frasier? Probably in the first quarter of next year.”

Grammer confirmed the show’s revival earlier this year, following several years of rumours.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” the actor said in a statement.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, added in another statement.

Advertisement

“There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Chris Harris, Joe Cristalli [both writers and executive producers on the show] and Kelsey.

“We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount+.”