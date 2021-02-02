A ‘Frasier’ revival series could be coming soon, says Paramount

A Frasier reboot could be in the works at Paramount.

The project has been in the early stages of development for several years, and could soon find a home on Paramount+, as the original show aired on Paramount.

TVLine has announced the negotiations with the streamer, formerly known as CBS All Access. Paramount+ and CBS TV Studios declined to comment.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. Grammer starred as the titular character alongside Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and John Mahoney.

Grammer had said the reboot was “ready to go” in 2019, eyeing a mid-2020 release date. There is no confirmed release date for the new project yet.

“The first principle is that it is a different story, basically,” the actor had also said of the comeback in February 2019. “The same group of characters, but in a different setting. Something has changed in their lives.”

He added that the new show would aim to move the story forward and make it “the third act of Frasier rather than trying to pick it up, like Will & Grace did, right where they were.”

He added: “He’s past the radio show. He might be an art dealer. He might be a professor. We don’t know yet.”

Elsewhere, the Frasier cast reunited online last year for an hour-long special to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic.