‘Frasier’ theme song: lyrics, meaning and more

Frasier has received the reboot treatment in a sequel series on Paramount+.

Created by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the revival series picks up as Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) moves back to Boston – the setting where the character was originally introduced in Cheers before he received his own spin-off, Frasier, set in Seattle.

While some veteran cast members make guest appearances, the revival series largely features a new ensemble, including Nicholas Lyndhurst as university professor Alan, Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son Freddy, Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David, Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia.

What is the Frasier theme song and lyrics?

For the reboot, Grammer sings a re-recorded version of the show’s classic theme song ‘Tossed Salads And Scrambled Eggs’ – check it out above.

While the recording has changed, the lyrics have stayed the same: “Hey baby, I hear the blues are calling/ Tossed salads and scrambled eggs/ And maybe I seem a bit confused/ Yeah maybe, but I got you pegged/ But I don’t know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs”.

What is the meaning behind the Frasier theme song?

The theme song originally acted as a reference to Frasier’s job as a radio psychiatrist, with lines like “the blues are calling” referring to callers on his show.

The meaning behind the song was revealed on former Frasier writer Ken Levine’s blog, where he interviewed the song’s composer, Bruce Miller. In the post, Miller explains that he was told to “avoid any direct references to specific subject matter” like Frasier, radio shows or psychiatry in the song.

His friend Darryl Phinnesse later gave him the idea for “Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs” because these are foods that are “mixed up” like Frasier’s patients.

“When I first wrote the song, I instantly thought of the great jazz singer, Mel Torme,” Miller said. “He would have been perfect, but the producers wanted me to try Kelsey… and of course, he really made it his own with his interpretation.”

The meaning behind the song is slightly lost in the reboot, as Frasier no longer works in radio psychiatry when he moves back to Boston. It does, however, act as a nostalgic callback to the spin-off’s origins.