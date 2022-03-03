French series ‘Lupin’ suffers on-set robbery

French series Lupin suffered an on-set robbery on late last month, according to reports.

It’s the second Netflix show to suffer a theft in recent weeks after prop items worth £150,000 were stolen from the set of The Crown last month.

Now, it’s believed the theft on the set of Lupin occurred just days later.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix said: “There was an incident on 25th February while filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries. We have now resumed filming.”

According to Agence France-Presse, the thieves reportedly threw mortar fireworks at the set before stealing over $300,000 (£224,608) of equipment.

The heist thriller started filming back in November, according to a tweet from Netflix at the time. A release date for Part 3 has not yet been announced.

🇫🇷 NEWS 🇫🇷: Lupin Part 3 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/vbdbja9t2q — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 18, 2021

According to Netflix, items worth £150,000 were reportedly stolen from the set of The Crown on February 16. They also revealed that a police investigation into the theft was currently underway.