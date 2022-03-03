French series ‘Lupin’ suffers on-set robbery

French series Lupin suffered an on-set robbery on late last month, according to reports.
It’s the second Netflix show to suffer a theft in recent weeks after prop items worth £150,000 were stolen from the set of The Crown last month.
Now, it’s believed the theft on the set of Lupin occurred just days later.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix said: “There was an incident on 25th February while filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries. We have now resumed filming.”
According to Agence France-Presse, the thieves reportedly threw mortar fireworks at the set before stealing over $300,000 (£224,608) of equipment.
The heist thriller started filming back in November, according to a tweet from Netflix at the time. A release date for Part 3 has not yet been announced.
🇫🇷 NEWS 🇫🇷: Lupin Part 3 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/vbdbja9t2q
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 18, 2021
According to Netflix, items worth £150,000 were reportedly stolen from the set of The Crown on February 16. They also revealed that a police investigation into the theft was currently underway.
The incident was believed to have occurred near Doncaster, south Yorkshire, during the show’s final week of production.
The Crown is scheduled to return to Netflix for its fifth season in November this year.
It will feature an all-new cast as it follows the royal family’s journey into the late ’90s.
Jonathon Pryce will play the Duke of Edinburgh, Imelda Staunton the next Queen Elizabeth II and Lesley Manville will appear as Princess Margaret. Elizabeth Debicki is also set to play Princess Diana in the final two seasons.
The last two instalments of the series will see the drama enter the 21st century.