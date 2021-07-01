‘Fresh Prince’ actress calls out Phylicia Rashad over Bill Cosby tweet

Janet Hubert, who played the original Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air, has called out Phylicia Rashad over her support of Bill Cosby.

Rashad’s comments followed the news that Bill Cosby will be released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Rashad, who played Cosby’s spouse Claire on The Cosby Show, tweeted her support of the decision. “FINALLY!!!!” she wrote. “A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!”

The social media post sparked instant backlash from those who stood against Cosby and his alleged behaviour. Among them was Fresh Prince alum Hubert. Juxtaposed against a gif of a disapproving Aunt Viv, Hubert wrote: “Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong. EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT!”

In light of the backlash, Rashad has tweeted again, this time to voice her support of survivors of sexual assault.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward,” she wrote. “My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally, I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing.”

News that Cosby’s sexual assault conviction had been overturned broke on Wednesday. The actor and comedian, who has been accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women, was jailed in 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.