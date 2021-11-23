First teaser for ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ reboot reimagines the original theme song

The first teaser has been released for The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reboot, where Will Smith reveals a new heir to the throne.

Set to be released on NBC streaming platform Peacock, Bel-Air is based on a viral video by superfan Morgan Cooper which imagined the sitcom as a drama. Cooper serves as a writer, director and co-executive producer on the project.

The teaser is voiced by Will Smith who gives a dramatic reading of the lyrics from the original theme song, while introducing newcomer Jabari Banks as Smith.

The show is described as a serialised one-hour “dramatic analogue” of the original sitcom, which will explore “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.”

Original showrunner Chris Collins exited the project back in August, with T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson taking over as co-showrunners. Smith serves as an executive producer.

Alongside Banks, the cast includes Adrian Holmes (Skyscraper) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian, Olly Sholotan (Evolution Of Nate Gibson) as Carlton, Coco Jones (Vampires vs. The Bronx) as Hilary, and Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) as Ashley.

Other cast members include Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game) as butler Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones (What If) as Lisa.

Bel-Air has been ordered for two seasons. The first season is set to premiere in 2022.

The original sitcom ran from September 1990 to May 1996 over six seasons, with Smith explaining recently in his new memoir why he decided to leave the show.