‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ returning to BBC for first time in 16 years

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be coming to BBC iPlayer in 2021.

It will mark the first time the hit ’90s comedy starring Will Smith will be back on the BBC since 2004. The series launched 30 years ago, and first aired on BBC Two in the UK.

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and its all-star cast will amuse and entertain a new generation through BBC iPlayer and there is an opportunity to re-indulge for those who enjoyed the series on BBC screens the first time around,” said iPlayer Controller Dan McGolpin in a statement.

All 148 episodes, across six seasons, will drop on BBC iPlayer on New Year’s Day – alongside Pretty Liars and its spin-off show Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, courtesy of Warner Bros. International Television.

In other Fresh Prince news, the long-awaited reunion special aired on HBO Max last month.

Smith returned for the unscripted one-off special to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, alongside Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Janet Hubert, who played Aunt Viv in the show, would also be returning – following years of rumoured tension with Smith.

There is also a reboot of Fresh Prince in the works, which has been picked up for two seasons on subscription platform Peacock. Bel-Air is based on a viral video by superfan Morgan Cooper, who re-imagined the sitcom as a drama. The video has currently racked up over 5million views in total.