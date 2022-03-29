‘Fresh Prince’ star Janet Hubert commends Will Smith Oscar slap

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Janet Hubert has defended Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock appeared at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday (March 27), at which both Smith and Pinkett Smith were present, to hand out the award for Best Documentary Feature.

During his appearance, Rock commented that he couldn’t wait to see Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2”, alluding to her bald head. The actor has been vocal about suffering from the autoimmune disease alopecia, sharing the effects of the condition with her followers on social media.

After Rock made the comment, Smith ran up on stage and took a swing at him before returning to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”

“I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to slap the mess out of so many folks who have disrespected me,” Hubert tweeted on Monday in support of Smith.

“Will stood up for his wife, Chris Rock is always disrespecting Black women. Mean spirited hides behind comedy.BULL.”

@janethubertformyfanspage https://t.co/OjJoYBcXOl I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to slap the mess out of so many folks who have disrespected me. Will stood up for his wife, Chris Rock is always disrespecting Black women. Mean spirited hides behind comedy.BULL — Janet Hubert (@OGJanetHubert) March 28, 2022

Hubert went on to expand in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Complex: “So PROUD OF YOU! Yes there is only so much one can take…sometimes you have to slap back,” she wrote in the caption. “Celebrate the win…nothing else matters. Both actions were incorrect but Chris didn’t need to go there. Met him once… it was enough for me…very mean spirited. #kingrichardfirthewin”

Will Smith has since issued a public apology to Rock. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he wrote on social media. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”