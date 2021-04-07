The 10-year celebration of Friday Night Dinner is set to be dedicated to Paul Ritter, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who played dad Martin Goodman in the Channel 4 comedy series, died on Monday night (April 5) after suffering from a brain tumour.

A 90-minute documentary reflecting on 10 years of the show is set to air this spring, featuring reruns of several episodes as well as interviews with cast and crew members.

Advertisement

According to Metro, the celebration will now be dedicated to Ritter in light of his death.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” the actor’s agent said in a statement. “He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

The creator of Friday Night Dinner, Robert Popper, said: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

Tom Rosenthal, who played Ritter’s on-screen son in Friday Night Dinner said: “Anyone who’s seen Friday Night Dinner knows the amount of shit we put him through and I never once heard him complain.

“I’ll be forever thankful for working with someone who was so supportive and who taught me so much about professionalism and humility in acting. It was a total pleasure an honour.”