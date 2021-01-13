‘Friday Night Dinner’ anniversary documentary to air this spring

A Friday Night Dinner anniversary documentary is in the works, due to air this spring.

Deadline confirmed the news, revealing that Channel 4 has commissioned a 90-minute documentary reflecting on 10 years of the show. The film will feature interviews with the cast and other key voices.

The specific release date is yet to be confirmed, with the report simply stating that the doc will air this spring for now.

Big Talk Productions CEO Kenton Allen also explained why the show written by Robert Popper is unlikely to return for another season, after the sixth season aired last year.

“I don’t think Robert wants to write a series where they bring their wives and children around,” he said. “Never say never, but I suspect that’s probably it for the time being. You never know. For the time being, we’re not planning to make any more Friday Night Dinner.”

Simon Bird, who played Adam on the show, told NME last year that he believes there won’t be any more episodes. “We think this is probably the end of the show,” he explained.

“Every series it feels more like ‘OK, we’re ready to say goodbye to these characters – we’re really proud of it but we’re ready and happy to move on.’ But who knows.”

All six seasons of Friday Night Dinner are currently available to stream on All4. Stay tuned for a release date for the anniversary documentary.