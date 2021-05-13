‘Friday Night Dinner’ anniversary special to air later this month

The forthcoming Friday Night Dinner anniversary special has set an air date for later this month.

Channel 4 has confirmed that Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years And a Lovely Bit of Squirrel will air on May 28, to mark 10 years since the sitcom first aired.

The one-off documentary will follow three back-to-back episodes, voted as favourites in the series by viewers.

Advertisement

The special will reminisce on some of the show’s funniest episodes, and will also feature new behind-the-scenes material and interviews.

Cast members including Tamsin Greig, the late Paul Ritter, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal, Mark Heap and Tracy-Ann Oberman are all set to feature in exclusive interviews, alongside creator Robert Popper.

Celebrity fans such as Claudia Winkleman, David Baddiel and Jessica Hynes will also talk about their favourite moments from Friday Night Dinner, since the show ended last March.

Last month, Channel 4 confirmed that the 10th anniversary celebration would be dedicated to Paul Ritter, who passed away on April 5.

“It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night,” the actor’s agent had said in a statement at the time. “He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

Advertisement

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”