‘Friday Night Dinner’ creator announces new Channel 4 sitcom ‘I Hate You’

Channel 4 has announced a new sitcom from the creator of Friday Night Dinner.

Titled I Hate You, the show stars Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education) and newcomer Melissa Saint as twenty-something best friends Charlie and Becca, following their “intense, messy friendship in today’s intense, complicated world”.

A synopsis reads: “It’s about the one friend you can say anything to and do anything with: the idiotic in-jokes, and the laughing till you almost puke, as well as the insane bickering and late-night shouting matches.

“It’s about that one friend you really love – and really hate.”

Charlie is described as a worrier who “thinks 99% of humans are dickheads”, while Becca has “no embarrassment gene” and “usually makes the wrong decision”.

The first series will see the pair date older men in their 70s, discover a man who believes humans came from bears, while Charlie also gets arrested for pick-pocketing a police officer.

I Hate You will also be directed by The Inbetweeners co-creator Damon Beesley, who has since helmed shows White Gold and The First Team.

Speaking about I Hate You, show creator Robert Popper said: “Having spent ten years writing a show about a super intense family, I really wanted my next one to be about super intense friends. And, since I’ve never had a friend in my life, I’m hoping this will teach me how to find one.”

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said: “After working with Robert and the team at Big Talk on one of Channel 4’s biggest comedy successes – the beloved Friday Night Dinner – it’s a genuine delight to get under way on I Hate You.

“With a superb comedy duo at the helm in Tanya and Melissa and Damon Beesley in the directors’ chair. It’s safe to say Channel 4 viewers are truly in for a treat.”

Friday Night Dinner concluded in 2020 after series six. Actor Paul Ritter, who played father Martin Goodman, passed away in April at the age of 54.

I Hate You has yet to receive a release date.