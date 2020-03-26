The creator of Friday Night Dinner has said he has “no plans” to end the show after its new season.

Robert Popper was responding to claims made by the show’s star Simon Bird that the upcoming sixth season would “probably” be its last.

“We think this is probably the end of the show,” Bird told NME during a recent Reel Talk interview around the new series of the show.

“Every series it feels more like ‘OK, we’re ready to say goodbye to these characters – we’re really proud of it but we’re ready and happy to move on’,” he added. “But, who knows?”

“That’s news to me!” Popper told Radio Times in response. “Simon said it feels like it could be the last one. Well, I’ve no plans to end it now.

“You know, whenever you make a TV series, you always think, ‘Well, that’s probably our lot’ – you never really know. But obviously, the show has now become successful, which is lovely.”

He added: “So you’d like to think they’d do it again. I think they would. But it’s also down to me, if I want to do it again. So I always have to think: ‘Do I want to do it again or not?’ I love writing it. So who knows? I haven’t got a thought like ‘I want to end it’.”

The sixth season of Friday Night Dinner begins airing on Channel 4 this Friday (March 27) at 10pm. Talking of the new season in the recent NME Reel Talk interview, star Paul Ritter says: “There is greater agony and ecstasy in this [series].

“There are wonderful things that happen and very painful episodes as well.”