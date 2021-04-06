Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter has died; he was 54.

The news was confirmed by Ritter’s agent to The Guardian, who said Ritter passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday (April 5). He’d been suffering from a brain tumour.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Ritter starred as dad Martin in Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner alongside co-stars Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

He also appeared in numerous films including Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, as well as Quantum of Solace alongside Daniel Craig. He also appeared in the critically-acclaimed TV series, Chernobyl.

Ritter was nominated for an Olivier award in 2006 as well as a Tony Award in 2009.

He was due to appear in Channel 4’s 10th anniversary celebrations for Friday Night Dinner later this year.

Tributes to Ritter have been paid widely on social media. Actor Shaun Dooley tweeted: “Awful awful news. Paul was an incredible actor and more importantly an absolutely lovely man. An honour to have known and worked with you sir. Rest in peace Paul. Sending love to his family.”

You can read some of the tributes below:

Oh God, this is terrible devastating news. Paul was a stunning actor, a lovely lovely guy. How utterly dreadful.https://t.co/TmQn6XcUdj — Toby Whithouse (@TobyWhithouse) April 6, 2021

Awful awful news. Paul Was an incredible actor and more importantly an absolutely lovely man. An honour to have known and worked with you sir. Rest in peace Paul. Sending love to his family. ❤️ x https://t.co/g9uhjQHjVA — Shaun Dooley (@shaundooley) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter was one of the most versatile & brilliant actors that has ever drawn breath. If Paul Ritter was in something, it made it good. This is horrendous news. — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 6, 2021

