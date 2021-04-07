News TV News

Tributes paid to ‘Friday Night Dinner’ star Paul Ritter: “He was an incredible actor”

"Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen"

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Paul Ritter
Paul Ritter - Credit: Getty

Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter has died; he was 54.

The news was confirmed earlier today (April 6) by Ritter’s agent to The Guardian, who said Ritter passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday (April 5). He’d been suffering from a brain tumour.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Friday Night Dinner
The cast of ‘Friday Night Dinner’, shot for NME. Credit: Jenn Five

Tributes to Ritter have been paid widely on social media.

The creator of Friday Night Dinner, Robert Popper, said: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Tom Rosenthal, who played Ritter’s on-screen son in Friday Night Dinner said: “Anyone who’s seen Friday Night Dinner knows the amount of shit we put him through and I never once heard him complain.

“I’ll be forever thankful for working with someone who was so supportive and who taught me so much about professionalism and humility in acting. It was a total pleasure an honour.”

Rob Delaney added: “Knocked it out of the PARK in Chernobyl. Watching it I consciously thought, “Oh, we have a new movie star.” Between that & how funny he was in Friday Night Dinner… just unreal talent. Rest in peace, Paul Ritter.”

Actor Daniel Mays said: “His unique talent, presence and genius shone through. I just adored watching him work.”

You can read some of the many tributes below:

Ritter starred as dad Martin in Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner alongside co-stars Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

He also appeared in numerous films including Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, as well as Quantum of Solace alongside Daniel Craig. He also starred in the critically-acclaimed TV series, Chernobyl.

Ritter was nominated for an Olivier award in 2006 as well as a Tony Award in 2009.

He was due to appear in Channel 4’s 10th anniversary celebrations for Friday Night Dinner later this year.

