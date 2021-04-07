Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter has died; he was 54.

The news was confirmed earlier today (April 6) by Ritter’s agent to The Guardian, who said Ritter passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday (April 5). He’d been suffering from a brain tumour.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”

Tributes to Ritter have been paid widely on social media.

The creator of Friday Night Dinner, Robert Popper, said: “Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with.”

Tom Rosenthal, who played Ritter’s on-screen son in Friday Night Dinner said: “Anyone who’s seen Friday Night Dinner knows the amount of shit we put him through and I never once heard him complain.

“I’ll be forever thankful for working with someone who was so supportive and who taught me so much about professionalism and humility in acting. It was a total pleasure an honour.”

Rob Delaney added: “Knocked it out of the PARK in Chernobyl. Watching it I consciously thought, “Oh, we have a new movie star.” Between that & how funny he was in Friday Night Dinner… just unreal talent. Rest in peace, Paul Ritter.”

Actor Daniel Mays said: “His unique talent, presence and genius shone through. I just adored watching him work.”

You can read some of the many tributes below:

Devastated at this terribly sad news. Paul was a lovely, wonderful human being. Kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor I ever worked with x https://t.co/yD6QpHEeo8 — Robert Popper (@robertpopper) April 6, 2021

Oh God, this is terrible devastating news. Paul was a stunning actor, a lovely lovely guy. How utterly dreadful.https://t.co/TmQn6XcUdj — Toby Whithouse (@TobyWhithouse) April 6, 2021

Awful awful news. Paul Was an incredible actor and more importantly an absolutely lovely man. An honour to have known and worked with you sir. Rest in peace Paul. Sending love to his family. ❤️ x https://t.co/g9uhjQHjVA — Shaun Dooley (@shaundooley) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter was one of the most versatile & brilliant actors that has ever drawn breath. If Paul Ritter was in something, it made it good. This is horrendous news. — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter was a brilliant actor and from my brief experience a lovely bloke. This is so sad. My heart goes out to his family x — Stuart Maconie (@StuartMaconie) April 6, 2021

RIP to Paul Ritter, who played dad Martin Goodman in ‘Friday Night Dinner’. He’s died after a brain tumour at 54. Very sad news. Thank you for the laughs. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OgVJZD2IZo — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) April 6, 2021

So, so sad to hear this. I was such a fan of Paul Ritter he was absolutely magic, RIP https://t.co/470euDcx9J — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 6, 2021

Knocked it out of the PARK in Chernobyl. Watching it I consciously thought, "Oh, we have a new movie star." Between that & how funny he was in Friday Night Dinner… just unreal talent. Rest in peace, Paul Ritter. pic.twitter.com/nw8HnRZxRd — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2021

Just out of drama school I saw a production of 3 Sisters. A young actor playing Tuzenbach, did the monologue before the duel. I’d heard it every week at DS. But when he did it, I forgot I’d heard it before. He went on to be one of our greatest actors. RIP Paul Ritter. — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) April 6, 2021

I’m so shocked to hear about Paul Ritter! I can’t believe it!

Great man and fantastic actor,

My heart goes out to his family,

Such a sad day. RIP Paul. X❤️#RIP #heartbreaking — Will Mellor (@Mellor76) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter. What an actor. What a presence. So shocked and saddened by this awful news. RIP. — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) April 6, 2021

Trying to find a way to talk about Paul Ritter and struggling. My friend since we were students together. So much talent and it shone from him even as a teenager. I was so lucky to know him and lucky too to work with him many times over the years. Wonderful man. RIP. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) April 6, 2021

1/3 I first saw the extraordinary Paul Ritter on stage in Simon Stephens play Christmas @bushtheatre 2004. It was of those performances you couldn’t take your eyes off. Beguiling, funny, dangerous and utterly captivating. I fanboyed him in the bar afterwards and travelled back pic.twitter.com/iHCwmNYBgs — Daniel Mays 💙 (@DanielMays9) April 6, 2021

2/3 back with him on the tube into town. He was one of nicest and sweetest guys you could meet. A true actor’s actor who could do it all. Comedy, drama and everything in between. His performance in Chernobyl is one for the ages. We finally worked together on The Limehouse Golem pic.twitter.com/oD97cWBPnx — Daniel Mays 💙 (@DanielMays9) April 6, 2021

3/3 and once again his unique talent, presence and genius shone through. I just adored watching him work. My thoughts go to his family & friends. Thank you Paul for raising the bar and for being such an inspiring actor to our community. We will miss you so much. #PaulRitter 🤍 pic.twitter.com/oVb8Ho6gPj — Daniel Mays 💙 (@DanielMays9) April 6, 2021

I was lucky enough to tour with Paul Ritter in a play in 2000. He was the wisest man in the company and the finest actor. We all watched his performances with awe. He was also incredibly sweet and humble. What an enormous loss to our profession his passing is. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 6, 2021

A wonderful actor. His unsentimental performance in 'Chernobyl' was a big part of the success of that series. One of my favourite memories from that shoot is laughing around the dinning table listening to his stories. Condolences to his wife and family. https://t.co/QpzulkWDQM — Jared Harris (@JaredHarris) April 6, 2021

Incredibly sad and thoughts are with Polly, Frank and Noah. x Paul Ritter: Friday Night Dinner star dies of brain tumour at 54 https://t.co/oJkS6A4lVQ — Tom 🅡øsenthal (@rosentweets) April 6, 2021

Anyone who’s seen Friday Night Dinner knows the amount of shit we put him through and I never once heard him complain. I’ll be forever thankful for working with someone who was so supportive and who taught me so much about professionalism and humility in acting. — Tom 🅡øsenthal (@rosentweets) April 6, 2021

It was a total pleasure an honour. — Tom 🅡øsenthal (@rosentweets) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter, one of the nicest and best actors you’ll ever meet, I had the absolute pleasure of a first play at 19 with him, he called me a “Plonker” when I left him hanging on stage once at a missed entrance cue – I’ve never forgotten it and never did it again – RIP mate x — Russell Tovey (@russelltovey) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter, who appeared as Guy Haines in Quantum of Solace, has very sadly passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QOTbMRsrRE — James Bond (@007) April 6, 2021

I worked with Paul Ritter on Chernobyl. I used to sit in awe of him scene after scene. We would sit and talk and he would gently regale us with stories of his life, his wife, his kids. A good, proud, incredibly funny, intelligent man and one of our finest character actors. #Love — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) April 6, 2021

RIP Paul Ritter, the very finest of actors and a gentleman. He will be so sorely missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. What very sad news. — Brenda Blethyn (@BrendaBlethyn) April 6, 2021

I loved Paul. He was the most brilliant clever and truthful actor. Some of the funniest times of my life was working on night shoots with him on Friday Night Dinner shoving a fox in a car , or watching him stand on a dustbin trying to get a plastic bag off a tree top (1) — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) April 6, 2021

2. Or sitting in a cage watching him saw through raw metal topless, He was the most humble yet brilliant actor. And his legacy to help younger actors is pure Paul Ritter l. He was a true artist and a true mentor.

Love to all his family . Such a terrible loss x pic.twitter.com/6vCRiRSGHB — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) April 6, 2021

The saddest news to hear of the passing of the incomparable Paul Ritter. I had the pleasure of working alongside him during ‘Their Finest’. Such a wonderful actor and such a wonderful man – full of energy and light. Condolences to his family. ❤️ — Sam Claflin (@samclaflin) April 6, 2021

Paul Ritter was a lovely man and of course utterly brilliant actor. What terrible, terrible heartbreaking news. — reece shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) April 6, 2021

RIP Paul Ritter. Just stunning in #Chernobyl – fearless actor. Good to see so many genuinely warm tributes to him on here. pic.twitter.com/Cno9kxfBCD — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 6, 2021

Just out of drama school I saw a production of 3 Sisters. A young actor playing Tuzenbach, did the monologue before the duel. I’d heard it every week at DS. But when he did it, I forgot I’d heard it before. He went on to be one of our greatest actors. RIP Paul Ritter. — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) April 6, 2021

So sad to hear the passing of the hilarious and brilliant Paul Ritter. Thoughts go out to his family & friends at this very sad time. #PaulRitter pic.twitter.com/wrJRh6VfAG — Joanna Lumley OBE (@JoannaLumleyUK) April 6, 2021

Ritter starred as dad Martin in Channel 4’s Friday Night Dinner alongside co-stars Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal.

He also appeared in numerous films including Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, as well as Quantum of Solace alongside Daniel Craig. He also starred in the critically-acclaimed TV series, Chernobyl.

Ritter was nominated for an Olivier award in 2006 as well as a Tony Award in 2009.

He was due to appear in Channel 4’s 10th anniversary celebrations for Friday Night Dinner later this year.