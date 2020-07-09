David Schwimmer has spoken out about the lack of diversity in Friends.

The actor famously played Ross Geller for all 10 seasons of the sitcom, and will return for an upcoming unscripted reunion special.

In the last few years, the New York City-based comedy has been called out for the lack of racial diversity in the casting.

Advertisement

Now, Schwimmer has revealed that he thought it was “wrong” for the show to lack representation of other races especially because NYC was so multicultural when the show was filmed between 1994 and 2004.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: “It just felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show.”

He added that he had often pushed for his character, Ross, to date women of all races throughout the ten seasons. “I really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races,” he said.

However, David did add that there was great representation in the show when it came to the LGBTQ+ community.

He explained: “It was doing some incredible things. If you remember the pilot, my character was losing his wife to a woman. The way they portrayed gay marriage and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great.”

Advertisement

David is currently expected to reunite with his Friends co-stars later this year for a much-anticipated reunion.

Production on the unscripted special was delayed back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, however, the set to begin filming in August.

After years of speculation, the Friends reunion was confirmed back in February. It will be the first time Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Schwimmer have reunited for filming in more than 15 years.

HBO also recently provided clarity on what the episode will entail, revealing that the stars will play themselves rather than their Friends characters. “In order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters.”