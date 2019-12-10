‘Friends’ boss hints Phoebe could’ve had different romantic fortunes

Friends co-creator David Crane has revealed that Phoebe Buffay almost had very different romantic fortunes at the end of the show.

Phoebe, played by Lisa Kudrow, eventually ended up with Mike (played by Paul Rudd) as the series came to an end after its tenth season.

Before she decides to settle down with Mike, she also has the attention of David, played by Hank Azaria. Crane has now revealed that there was a point when they didn’t know which of the two men Phoebe would end up with.

“There was definitely a possibility of that,” Crane told the Radio Times, asked if he and his co-creators ever considered putting Phoebe and David together in the end. “I mean, we didn’t definitively know [who she’d end up with],” he continued.

“They’re both amazing actors. I mean, both Paul and Hank are fantastic, and fantastic with her. We sort of went back and forth.”

He added: “I don’t even remember all the pieces that led to where we landed, but yeah, it could have gone the other way. Phoebe would have been great with either one.”

According to reports released last month, the six core stars of Friends and the hit comedy show’s creators are in talks to return for an HBO special.

Jennifer Aniston recently said that she was “working on something” with her fellow former cast members. Perry and Cox also recently shared a photo of themselves together, after a full cast reunion photo was posted on Instagram.