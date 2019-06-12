Welcome to Central Perk...

A Friends themed cafe has opened in Manchester, allowing fans of the iconic sitcom to kick back in Central Perk for the first time ever.

The cafe, which is a replica of the Central Perk coffee shop, has opened in Primark’s Manchester store to mark the sitcom’s 25th anniversary.

Photos posted on social media reveal that it bears an uncanny likeness to the original setting – complete with a comfy orange sofa, the exposed brick walls and even a subtle nod to the guitar used by Phoebe Buffay to write ‘Smelly Cat’.

While a range of Friends themed snacks and drinks are on offer in familiar oversized cups, Primark says that their take is perhaps more environmentally friendly than the original – with only ethically sourced coffee beans and compostable cups on sale.

Posting on Twitter, one fan wrote: “A FRIENDS THEMED CAFE IN MANCHESTER PRIMARK THIS MONTH?! omg my heart.”

Although the excitement is testament to Friends’ continued popularity, it seems that a reunion is as unlikely as ever. Jennifer Aniston recently admitted that “anything could happen”, although Lisa Kudrow – who played Phoebe – admitted that a reunion would be “sad”.

“That was about people in their twenties, thirties. The show isn’t about people in their forties, fifties. And if we have the same problems, that’s just sad,” she said.

Fans can at least take solace in knowing that Primark’s tribute will be a permanent fixture.